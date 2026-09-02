For actor Sanjana Sanghi, this year’s Raksha Bandhan and birthday celebrations are set to be particularly meaningful. After spending nearly a decade apart due to their respective lives and work commitments, Sanjana and her brother will finally celebrate the festival together in Mumbai. The actor will also mark her 30th birthday with her brother by her side.

Sanjana Sanghi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and 30th Birthday with brother after 10 years: “It’s been a long-distance siblingship through these years”

In a candid conversation with mid-day, Sanjana opened up about the significance of the reunion, her plans for the celebrations and how she feels about entering a new decade of her life.

Sanjana Sanghi on celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother

Explaining why she and her brother could not celebrate Raksha Bandhan together for the past 10 years, Sanjana said, "Basically because he's been away living in the States, and I've been in Bombay. It's been a long-distance siblingship through these years. And August is just that time of the year when you can't make a special trip, because everyone's busy with work. So it's just been a lot of virtual Rakhis and feeling incomplete in that sense, because I think no Zoom call and no sending gifts to each other really does the trick, at least for me."

This year, however, her brother is travelling to Mumbai while Sanjana is shooting for a film. Sharing her excitement, she said, “So I'm really excited. He's flying in to Mumbai especially this time because I'm in the middle of shooting a film. It'll be lovely to have him here in my Bombay house.”

Sanjana said she does not have any elaborate plans for the occasion. Instead, spending time together is what matters most to her. “And our favourite thing to do since we were kids has just been feasting. So my parents are also flying in and I miss home food too much. So I'm definitely going to tell my mom and dad to take over the kitchen and make us some of our favourite childhood recipes. That'll just be such a nice way to just kick back the nostalgia.”

Sanjana recalls her most memorable Rakhi gift

The actor also remembered a Raksha Bandhan gift from her brother that has stayed with her over the years. She shared, “One Rakhi, I think I was cribbing about there are so many OTTs and there are so many platforms and you have to take subscriptions for all and why can't all just be together. And he, in one shot, got me my Spotify, Netflix, Apple subscriptions. And I think I'm, for the last seven, eight years, using the ones that he got me. I don't think I've ever bothered figuring it out myself. He signed up for a lifelong gift that I don't think even he knew.”

Calling the gesture simple yet meaningful, she added, “And while it's like simple, it's also just means he caught on to something I was randomly ranting about and it's just sweet somehow because every time I turn on my TV, it's a reminder in a way.”

Sanjana Sanghi opens up about turning 30

As she steps into her 30s, Sanjana said she feels more settled and confident than she has in recent years. “I mean, when you're in your 20s, you feel like it's going to last forever, right? That's all of us. But I can say that I'm feeling the most kind of sure of myself, the most calm and balanced than I felt maybe ever in the last few years.”

She further reflected on how entering her 30s has changed her perspective, saying, “And I think 30 is the kind of growing up that's ideal because you really come to understand yourself so much better. When I look back at some of the stuff that's happened over the last few years, I'm in awe because I could have never written those things for myself. It's been extraordinary if you keep where I come from in mind, from a completely different world. So I'm very excited.”

While acknowledging that the milestone can feel daunting, Sanjana said she is looking forward to the next chapter. She concluded, “It's intimidating to enter a new decade, of course. But it's also just very, very exciting because I'm feeling closest to myself than I have in a long time.”

Also Read : Sanjana Sanghi celebrates 6 years of Dil Bechara: “Always was, always will be the most magical”

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