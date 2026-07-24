Sanjana Sanghi celebrates 6 years of Dil Bechara: “Always was, always will be the most magical”

As the acclaimed romantic drama Dil Bechara marks six years since its release on July 24, lead actress Sanjana Sanghi is looking back at the life-changing milestone that introduced her as a leading lady to Indian cinema. Released on a digital platform during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the film resonated deeply with viewers across the globe, serving both as a heartfelt love story and as the final on-screen performance of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjana Sanghi celebrates 6 years of Dil Bechara: “Always was, always will be the most magical”

For Sanjana Sanghi, stepping into the shoes of her character, Kizie Basu, represented a major artistic leap. Expressing her enduring love for the film and celebrating its six-year milestone, Sanghi shared, “6 years to this most special day. Always was, always will be, the most magical. Thank you, for giving Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu a permanent home in your hearts, and for celebrating six years of our film in the most special way, always. I am forever grateful.”

Reflecting on the responsibility of carrying her first major lead project, Sanghi noted that while she had previously been on film sets, stepping into the central role demanded an entirely new level of dedication and emotional depth. She credits director Mukesh Chhabra and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for guiding her through the intense filming process, helping her bring authenticity to a character navigating love, vulnerability, and illness.

Set against the scenic backdrops of Jamshedpur and Paris, the film revolves around Kizie Basu, a young woman battling thyroid cancer, and Immanuel “Manny” Rajkumar Bashtar, a fellow cancer survivor in remission. Through their endearing bond, the duo created an unforgettable on-screen dynamic that became a symbol of comfort and hope for fans.

Premiering directly on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar), Dil Bechara achieved unprecedented viewership upon its release. Six years later, the film remains a pivotal milestone in Sanjana Sanghi’s acting career.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi on how school life changed after Rockstar audition, “Within 3 days, I was with Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali sir on Rockstar sets”

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