Following successful legs across Europe, Australia and Asia, Shreya Ghoshal, one of India’s most celebrated and beloved voices, is set to embark on her spectacular ‘The Unstoppable Tour 2026’ across North America this September. The tour is being meticulously organized by leading U.S.-based global event company Intense Entertainment, owned by Manish Sood and Deepa Sahani Sood, Indian-born U.S. citizens who promise to make it a landmark musical experience for audiences.

Shreya Ghoshal calls North America the longest and a “landmark chapter” in her ‘Unstoppable Tour’

This tour marks the most important chapter in her ongoing global tour, as it will be her longest North American tour to date, spanning an extensive line-up of cities across the United States and Canada in a single month. This tour will cover 12 cities across the United States and Canada throughout September 2026. The tour will kick off in Boston on September 4, followed by Newark on September 5, Virginia on September 6, Columbus on September 9, Chicago on September 11, Toronto on September 13, Houston on September 18, Dallas on September 19, Austin on September 20, Seattle on September 24, the Bay Area on September 26, and conclude in Los Angeles on September 27, 2026.

Another interesting aspect of the tour is that Shreya and her entire touring team will travel together between cities in sleeper coaches, a format rarely seen on this scale in America, with A.R. Rahman being among the few Indian artists known to have done something similar. Each night promises an unforgettable evening of Shreya Ghoshal’s chart-topping hits, powerful vocals and the electrifying energy of her celebrated live performances, bringing her music to the Indian diaspora and Bollywood music lovers across the United States and Canada.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the tour, Shreya Ghoshal said, “This tour holds a very special place in my heart and marks a landmark chapter in the whole ‘Unstoppable’ journey. In a career spanning over two decades, this will be my longest tour across North America in a single month, and I’m genuinely excited to be coming back. I’m also very happy to be working with Manish, Deepa Sood and the entire Intense Entertainment team once again. When you’re performing across so many cities in such a short span, having a team that understands you and makes the journey feel effortless means a lot. My last visit gave me some beautiful memories, and I had promised myself and my audiences that I would come back. I’m so happy that I’m finally keeping that promise. There’s something very special about performing here, especially as we head into the festive season, and I’m looking forward to creating that mood and celebrating it with my audiences. Every night on stage reminds me of why I love what I do. Music has this incredible ability to bring people together, no matter where they come from or how far apart they are.”

“There is a certain excitement that comes with experiencing an artist live, and we couldn’t be happier to bring Shreya Ghoshal back to North America. The idea behind the ‘Shreya Ghoshal Unstoppable Tour’ is to celebrate her incredible two-decade musical journey and the music that has become a part of so many memories. We’re going all out to make this tour one of the biggest live Bollywood musical experiences the U.S. has ever seen,” said Manish Sood, National Promoter and Founder of Intense Entertainment, who has previously helmed several high-profile international shows. The tour is being delivered in close coordination with Shreya Ghoshal’s management team, BToS, ensuring alignment across the extensive North American leg.

With her beautiful and versatile vocal range, Shreya will enthrall audiences with iconic hits such as ‘Teri Ore’, ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Varoon Forever’, ‘Re Mann’, ‘Duur Huye’, ‘Chaudhavi Shab’, ‘Shankaraay’ and many more.

The ‘Unstoppable Tour 2026’ has already created a series of milestones in the history of Indian live music in North America, with Shreya Ghoshal becoming the only Indian female Bollywood singer to achieve these records. Toronto’s 15,000-capacity Scotiabank Arena sold out within two days of tickets going on sale, while Newark’s 12,000-capacity Prudential Center sold out in just four days. The tour has also seen sold-out shows in Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, Oakland and Los Angeles, with Seattle and Columbus witnessing exceptional demand despite being weekday shows.

Houston, Dallas and Austin, where Indian audiences traditionally tend to buy tickets closer to the show date, are now also nearly sold out. What makes the response even more remarkable is that the entire 12-city tour has been marketed digitally, with no printed flyers, posters or standees used at grocery stores, restaurants or other traditional community outlets.

Also Read: Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Shreya Ghoshal, A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer recorded Ram-Sita swayamvar song as Namit Malhotra celebrated his marriage anniversary

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