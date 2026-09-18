Ganesh Chaturthi brought together moments of devotion and celebration for actress Sandeepa Dhar, who marked the festival with visits to Lord Ganesha and time spent with her industry friends. The actress shared glimpses from her celebrations, including a visit to Arjun Bijlani’s residence and a reunion with her Chumbak co-stars.

Sandeepa Dhar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Chumbak co-stars, visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Sandeepa first visited the home of her Chumbak co-star Arjun Bijlani to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Dressed in a yellow ethnic outfit, she shared a picture of herself praying in front of a floral-decorated Ganpati idol. Sharing the moment on social media, she captioned it, "Gannu ji.”

The festival also gave the cast of Chumbak an opportunity to come together. Sandeepa shared a group selfie featuring Arjun Bijlani, veteran actress Neena Gupta, Helly Shah and Delnaaz Irani. The picture showed the actors posing together during the celebrations. Expressing her affection for the group, Sandeepa captioned the post, "My Chumbak's".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeepa dhar (@iamsandeepadhar)

As part of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sandeepa also visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings. Sharing a picture of the revered Ganpati idol, she expressed her gratitude and spiritual connection with the visit. She captioned the post, "Lal Baug ka Raja ! Blessed ".

Through her social media posts, Sandeepa offered glimpses of how she celebrated the festival, combining prayers and festive moments with friends and co-stars. The reunion with the Chumbak cast also gave her followers a glimpse of the camaraderie shared by the team.

Also Read : "Chumbak gave me a sisterhood I’ll cherish forever”, says Sandeepa Dhar on her Chumbak girl gang

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.