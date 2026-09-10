Sandeepa Dhar has spoken about the bond she shares with her female co-stars from Chumbak, describing the friendships they developed during the project as a lasting sisterhood. For the actress, the show has offered more than just a professional experience, as she has formed close friendships with several women from the cast.

“Chumbak gave me a sisterhood I’ll cherish forever”, says Sandeepa Dhar on her Chumbak girl gang

Talking about her equation with her co-stars, Sandeepa said, “One of the most beautiful things that Chumbak has given me is not just wonderful co-stars, but a true sisterhood. Neena ma’am, Delnaaz, Mansi, Helly, Amyra, and I proudly call ourselves the ‘girl gang.’ In an industry where schedules can get so hectic, we make a conscious effort to carve out time for each other. Whether it’s a leisurely brunch, a cozy dinner, or simply catching up over endless conversations, those moments mean so much to us. There’s so much love, support, laughter, and genuine care within this group that it feels like family. I’m grateful that a project like Chumbak brought these incredible women into my life, and I know these friendships will stay with me long after the cameras stop rolling.”

Sandeepa’s comments highlight the camaraderie that developed among the women of Chumbak. Despite their busy schedules, the actresses continue to make time to meet and stay connected outside their professional commitments.

The actress also emphasised how the relationships formed during the making of the show have extended beyond their work. From spending time over meals to simply catching up, the group has maintained its connection even amid their respective schedules.

For Sandeepa, the experience of working on Chumbak has therefore also resulted in friendships that she hopes will continue beyond the project. Her comments offer a glimpse into the bond shared by the female cast and the friendship they have built while working together.

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