After working in Broken But Beautiful, Bambai Meri Jaan, Kajol-starrer Maa (2025), etc., Jitin Gulati will next be seen in two Pan-India projects – Mahakali, co-starring Akshaye Khanna, and Prabhas-starrer Fauzi. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the talented actor explained how these films should benefit him, and also opened up on the possible sequel to Maa.

EXCLUSIVE: Is Maa 2 happening? Mahakali and Fauzi actor Jitin Gulati says, “There’s always a possibility…these stories lend themselves to different versions”

Both Mahakali and Fauzi are Pan-India films and will be seen by a large section of moviegoing audiences across the country. When asked whether he hopes to get more author-backed roles from now on, the actor replied, “That’s always the hope. I am just grateful because whatever I am doing in Telugu is possible because I have learned a lot while working on the Hindi films I did before. I have worked with varied directors, from Neeraj Pandey to Habib Faisal to Gurmmeet Singh to Bejoy Nambiar. Today, I am able to work in bigger setups simply because I have learned so much from these directors. So, the hope is that I move forward from here and I move upwards from here. I also hope I get better author-backed roles in Hindi as well. But I am not limiting myself to Bollywood. As we speak, I am chasing work in Tamil, Malayalam and other regional cinema as well (smiles). Wherever there is good work and a good director, I want to be a part of that.”

Last year, Jitin Gulati was seen in Maa in the role of a cop. The horror film did decent business at the box office and also garnered healthy viewership on Netflix. Jitin remarked, “Every film that does well, is watched by a large number of people and, especially, features a known superstar benefits you. Maa had Kajol, and now I have worked with Akshaye Khanna and Prabhas in Mahakali and Fauzi, respectively; that always helps. A large number of people watch these films and, because of them, actors like me also get noticed. So, Maa did benefit me a lot. It was a theatrical success and did very well on Netflix as well.”

Is Kajol intimidating, as she is sometimes perceived to be? Jitin Gulati instantly replied, “No. She’s very true to herself and people view it as being intimidating. But she’s literally very easy to work with and she’s very genuine as a person. For her, black is black (laughs). Because she doesn’t mince her words, people find that intimidating. Otherwise, she’s a joy to work with.”

There have been reports that a sequel to Maa is being planned. When asked about it, the actor replied, “For that, you should check with either Devgn Films or Vishal Furia sir. They would be able to confirm.”

He continued, “There’s always a possibility because stories like these lend themselves to different versions. However, the makers would know better.”

Finally, we asked him about his future projects. Jitin Gulati answered, “Currently, I am in the middle of shooting Fauzi. Besides, I have shot a bit for a Hindi film. I’ll finish shooting for it most probably this year or early next year. It’ll release in 2027 as well. It’ll be my first lead role in Hindi. It’s a very good part and I'm quite kicked about it (smiles).”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jitin Gulati recalls being star-struck on meeting Prabhas for the first time: “It felt like Amarendra Baahubali was walking in!”; opens up on Fauzi: “What they are creating has NEVER been seen before”

More Pages: Mahakali Box Office Collection

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