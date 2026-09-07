he upcoming season will see the return of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, along with Shweta Basu Prasad and Ahsaas Channa

Actress Sandeepa Dhar has started shooting for the third season of the psychological crime thriller Asur. The actress recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her latest project.

Sandeepa Dhar begins Asur Season 3 shoot with cryptic ‘New Beginnings’ glimpses

One of the pictures featured the Asur 3 clapboard, marking the beginning of filming. Sandeepa also shared moments from her preparation for a scene, offering a glimpse into the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming season.

Along with the pictures, the actress shared a few cryptic captions, including, "It's going to be kickass ✨", "New beginnings", and "The calm before the storm." Her posts have added to the curiosity around the new season, particularly regarding her character and the storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeepa dhar (@iamsandeepadhar)

Asur Season 3 brings back Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, who will once again lead the crime thriller. The upcoming season also features Shweta Basu Prasad and Ahsaas Channa. Created by Gaurav Shukla, the series has gained a strong following for combining mythology, psychology and crime investigation.

Details about Sandeepa Dhar’s role in the new season have not been revealed yet. However, her presence in the cast has added to the interest surrounding the upcoming chapter of the series.

With filming now underway, fans will be looking forward to more updates from the sets. The new season is expected to continue the show’s mix of mystery, suspense and crime, while bringing new developments to its story.

As production moves forward, audiences will be keen to learn more about the plot, characters and twists in Asur Season 3. Sandeepa’s latest set glimpses have already given fans a reason to look forward to the next chapter.

Also Read : Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy”

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