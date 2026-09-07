Saiyami Kher talks about balancing Haiwaan and Pal Bhar Ke Liye promotions with Half Ironman prep; says, “It’s been a very satisfying phase for me”

Saiyami Kher is currently balancing a busy professional schedule with her commitment to endurance sports. After attending the world premiere of Pal Bhar Ke Liye at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the actress returned to India and quickly resumed promotions for Haiwaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Alongside her film commitments, Saiyami continues to train daily for her third Half Ironman Triathlon.

Saiyami Kher talks about balancing Haiwaan and Pal Bhar Ke Liye promotions with Half Ironman prep; says, “It’s been a very satisfying phase for me”

The Melbourne premiere was a special experience for the actress, who got the opportunity to present Pal Bhar Ke Liye to an international audience. The film received a warm response from viewers, making the event a memorable part of her ongoing professional journey. Soon after returning, Saiyami stepped into a packed promotional schedule for Haiwaan.

Despite her demanding work commitments, the actress has remained focused on her fitness goal. Having already completed two Half Ironman Triathlons, she is preparing for her third and continues with swimming, cycling, running, strength and endurance training.

Speaking about this phase, Saiyami Kher said, “It’s been a very satisfying phase for me because there has been so much happening on both the professional and personal front. The love we received in Melbourne for Pal Bhar Ke Liye was incredibly special. To see the film premiere there and experience the audience response was something I was very grateful for. And then coming back and getting into the Haiwaan promotions with Akshay sir and Saif sir has been equally exciting. It’s a packed schedule, but it’s a schedule I’m really enjoying.”

Saiyami has also made it a point to maintain consistency with her training despite travel, promotions and long working hours. For her, staying committed to the preparation is an important part of working towards the goal she has set for herself.

“I’ve been very particular about staying consistent with my training. I’m training every single day, even when the schedule is hectic. Sometimes it means waking up extremely early, sometimes it means finding time after a long day, but I don’t want to make my work an excuse to compromise on something I’ve committed to. Training for a Half Ironman requires discipline because you have to keep showing up, whether you feel like it or not,” she said.

For Saiyami, both acting and endurance sport demand patience, consistency and discipline. While the two require different kinds of effort, she finds the experience rewarding in their own ways.

“There is a lot of discipline involved in both acting and endurance sport. You have to be patient, you have to put in the work consistently and you have to trust the process. Right now, I’m getting to experience that in very different ways. I’ve just come back from a beautiful experience in Melbourne, I’m now promoting Haiwaan, and every day I’m also working towards my third Half Ironman. It can be exhausting, but it’s also incredibly fulfilling,” Saiyami added.

Also Read : Saiyami Kher and Vikram Phadnis attend IFFM 2026 for Pal Bhar Ke Liye world premiere

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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