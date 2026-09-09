The wait is almost over! Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Lust Stories 3, the much-anticipated return of its International Emmy®️-nominated anthology, bringing together four acclaimed filmmakers — Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj — for four fresh stories of love, relationships, desire and everything that can go wonderfully, hilariously and painfully wrong.

Lust Stories 3 trailer out: Netflix anthology promises messy relationships, unexpected choices and shades of desire

This time, there’s more drama, more chaos and more heartbreak. Told through four distinct cinematic worlds, Lust Stories 3 brings together an ensemble of some of the finest contemporary talent, including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada, as they navigate complicated relationships, unexpected choices, emotional entanglements and the many shades of desire.

The trailer offers audiences a glimpse into four very different stories, each carrying its own tone, rhythm and surprises, while remaining connected by a larger exploration of what people want, what they hold back and how those desires can shape the relationships around them. Balancing humour and chemistry with moments of vulnerability and introspection, Lust Stories 3 promises an emotionally layered ride that is as entertaining as it is relatable.

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Talking about being a part of the anthology, Vikramaditya Motwane says, “What drew me to Lust Stories 3 was the chance to explore what happens when the comfort of everyday life begins to rub up against the desire for something unexpected, and this story allowed me to explore that space with warmth, humour and a little bit of unpredictability. Bringing it to life with the crew, the producers, Netflix, and with this madly gifted cast was an incredible experience.”

Kiran Rao adds, “What interested me about this story was how the first sparks of an attraction can quickly become something far more complicated. Desire makes us curious, and sometimes willing to take chances we normally wouldn’t. I was interested in what happens when those choices begin to have unexpected consequences. The anthology format, and the creative freedom Netflix gave us, allowed me to play with intimacy and humour. I really enjoyed finding that balance, letting the characters follow their impulses, and take us to surprising territory. I hope it’s a fun, unpredictable ride that keeps the audience on their toes.”

Shakun Batra says, ‘’For me, the most interesting relationships are the ones where people don’t quite know what they’re feeling, or how to make sense of it. Affection, insecurity, allure and frustration can all exist at the same time, often in ways that surprise us. I wanted to explore that emotional ambiguity with honesty, without judging the characters or trying to give them easy answers. There’s something inherently dramatic, and often quite funny, about watching people navigate those contradictions. Working with such a talented cast, and having the creative space with Netflix to let those emotions unfold naturally, made this a really rewarding experience.’’

Vishal Bhardwaj concludes, "What fascinates me about desire is how deeply it is connected to imagination - to the stories we tell ourselves, and sometimes the stories we are afraid to tell out loud. I was drawn to the idea of exploring that space through a character finding her own voice and discovering what happens when that voice reaches beyond her. There’s humour, mischief and emotion in that journey, but also questions about identity, expression and who gets to tell stories about desire. That made this a particularly exciting story for me to explore. Being part of an anthology with three such distinctive filmmakers was a wonderful creative experience, and Netflix gave all of us the freedom to tell these stories in our own way"

With four acclaimed directors bringing their individual sensibilities to the anthology, Lust Stories 3 promises a celebration of distinctive storytelling, unforgettable characters and the beautiful messiness of human relationships. The trailer is out now. Lust Stories 3 premieres September 18, only on Netflix.

Also Read: Lust Stories 3 set for September 18 premiere on Netflix with four new stories!

More Pages: Lust Stories 3 Box Office Collection

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