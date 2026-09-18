Bigg Boss 20 has been witnessing discussions among contestants about screen time, visibility and representation inside the house. Amid the ongoing conversation, actress Amrapali Dubey questioned whether the makers of the reality show are more inclined towards television personalities despite bringing contestants from different entertainment backgrounds.

Bigg Boss 20: Amrapali Dubey questions makers over alleged TV bias; asks, “Baaki genres ke logon ko leke kyun aate ho?”

During a recent conversation, Amrapali raised the issue of contestant representation and questioned why people from other genres are brought into the show if the makers are primarily interested in featuring television actors.

She said, “Toh aap aise bas kyun bula rahe ho? bol do na, TV waale log ka hi karna hai sabko. Itna hi TV-friendly hai toh TV ke hi logon ko leke aao, baaki genres ke logon ko leke kyun aate ho?”

Aasif Khan weighs in on contestant visibility

Aasif Khan also joined the conversation and spoke about the audience's response to the housemates. He suggested that viewers are already supporting the contestants who are getting visibility and questioned the need for additional efforts to highlight those who may not be appearing as much.

Aasif said, “Hamare saath hi karna hai. Audience jab bada support kar rahi hai. Jo log nahi dikh rahe hain, unko dikhane ke liye Bigg Boss ko apni poori power lagani pad rahi hai. Jahan lagani hai, Bigg Boss ko sar se lekar idhar tak. Poori power lagani padegi, kyunki hum mein se toh saare dikh rahe hai, kisi ko bhi nahi bola gaya ki tum log nahi dikh rahe ho. Mehnat kar rahe hain, entertain kar rahe hain, hasa rahe hain, rula rahe hain public ko.”

The conversation comes amid a broader discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house about how contestants from different entertainment industries are represented on the reality show. Amrapali's comments specifically questioned the perceived preference for television personalities, while Aasif focused on the audience response to the contestants who are receiving screen time.

It will be interesting to see if host Salman Khan will address this discussion and allegation on the coming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi says she faced “physical, emotional and social cheating” in relationship

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