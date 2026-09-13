Sameer REVEALS he was DROPPED from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at the last minute “Majrooh Sultanpuri came on board as the lyricist. Aur main kat gaya!”

Lyricist Sameer had a conversation with Komal Nahta, where he revealed about his struggles before getting a break. He revealed that he almost was a part of Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and that he was dropped at the last minute.

Sameer REVEALS he was DROPPED from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at the last minute “Majrooh Sultanpuri came on board as the lyricist. Aur main kat gaya!”

Sameer said, “I became good friends with Anand-Milind. This is when they were offered Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. When Mansoor Khan expressed a desire to make a film, his father (Nasir Hussain) asked him to first make a video film or documentary. As a result, he made a film called Umberto; it was shot in Bandra. It had two songs, which I wrote. Every night, we used to hang out at Mansoor’s bungalow. Aamir and Anand-Milind used to also join us.”

Sameer continued, “His father loved Umberto and allowed him to make a feature film. However, he made it clear that throughout their life, they have worked with music director R D Burman and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. So, Mansoor was told to hire them. But Mansoor said, ‘Main toh naye logon ke saath kaam karoonga. I’ll feel uncomfortable with such senior people’. This caused a rift between the two.”

Sameer added, “Finally, they reached a middle ground – ek tera, ek mera. In the process, Anand-Milind were retained as the music directors while Majrooh Sultanpuri came on board as the lyricist. Aur main kat gaya (smiles). Meanwhile, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak became a blockbuster.”

Interestingly, Mansoor Khan collaborated with Majrooh Sultanpuri for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995) as well. It was only with Josh (2000) that Mansoor and Sameer finally worked together. Sameer wrote the lyrics of 'Hai Mera Dil', 'Hum To Dil Se Haar', 'Mere Khayalon Ki Malika' and 'Sailaru Sailare' in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. As for Aamir, Sameer worked with him for the first time on Dil (1990), and its songs went on to become huge hits.

Also Read: Lyricist Sameer SLAMS use of old songs in Dhurandhar, Chauhaan: “Music ko background mein daal diya… SATYANAASH kar diya”

More Pages: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Box Office Collection

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