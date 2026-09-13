Delivering a thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats is a challenge; outsmarting a fanbase that has spent years studying every detail of a beloved franchise is almost impossible. Yet, as anticipation reaches its peak for Drishyam The Conclusion, director Abhishek Pathak believes he and his writing team have pulled off the ultimate cinematic sleight of hand.

“We were thinking like Salgaonkar while writing”: Director Abhishek Pathak on crafting Drishyam The Conclusion’s unpredictable twists

The Drishyam series has built its reputation on the razor-sharp intellect of its central character, Vijay Salgaonkar - a simple family man whose ability to stay steps ahead of the law has captivated millions. For the third chapter, Pathak knew that standard suspense mechanics wouldn’t cut it. To truly shock the audience, the creative team had to immerse themselves completely inside the calculated mind of Vijay Salgaonkar himself.

Reflecting on the gruelling, mind-bending writing process, Pathak shared a pivotal moment from the film’s development. He said, “When we were writing, we were thinking like Salgaonkar. Even when I was narrating the script to Ajay Devgn, there came a point when we brought it to a halt… and I kept asking people, ‘Now, what do you think is going to happen?’ No one could really guess it, and that was a victory in itself.”

By turning the script room and even early narrations with leading man Ajay Devgn, into an interactive litmus test, Pathak ensured that every potential fan theory was systematically dismantled. With early listeners left stumped by the film's trajectory, Pathak enters the release confident that Drishyam The Conclusion will give thriller enthusiasts the ultimate test of wits. The film releases on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Abhishek Pathak opens up on 12-year Drishyam journey: “Filmmaking is intense, and my wife kept me sane”

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