Lyricist Sameer had a conversation with Komal Nahta where he criticized the current state of music in Bollywood. He said, “Jo acchi cheez hoti hai, wahi lambi samay tak chalti hai. So even 100 years later, the old songs will continue to find an audience. A producer told me that he has only hired young kids in his office. I replied, ‘Acchi baat hai. Kab se rakha hai aapne?’. They replied, ‘Since 5-6 years’. I told them, ‘There was a time when your company used to come up with 10 super-hit albums every year. But that hasn’t happened in the last 5-6 years. Who have you hired then?’.”

Lyricist Sameer SLAMS use of old songs in Dhurandhar, Chauhaan: “Music ko background mein daal diya… SATYANAASH kar diya”

Sameer clarified, “I am not saying that the young kids are not talented. But when the old and new can merge together, it can be beneficial. I worked with Sachin-Jigar in FALTU (2011) and wrote songs like ‘Aaltu Jalaltu’ and ‘Chaar Baje Gaye Lekin Party Abhi Baaki Hai’. I proved with these songs that I could collaborate with young kids and come up with such youthful numbers. If you won’t give an opportunity to Anand-Milind or Anu Malik, how will they prove that they still have it in them? But the makers want to instead work with just the new people. Has that helped?”

Sameer thundered, “No wonder Arijit Singh pagal ho gaya aur industry chod diya. Things became monotonous for him; the sound of most songs is the same. He wasn’t getting variety. Udit Narayan and other songs in those days were offered variety of songs.”

He added, “This is the reason why there has been a deterioration of music. Upar se Dhurandhar ne aur satyanaash kiya. Unhone music ko utha ke background mein daal diya. Look at the teaser of Chauhaan. ‘Jumma Chumma’ plays in the background while all the action happens on screen. They recreated my song ‘Hum Pyaar Karne Waale, Duniya Se Na Darr Ne Waale’ in Dhurandhar The Revenge. But on the screen, goliyan chal rahi hain. Gaana kahaan hai bhai? Now it’s not my father’s industry that I can stop such practices. Yeh tab tak galat hoga jab tak galat hoke sab kuch khatam nahin ho jaayega.”

He further said, “Nadeem (Music director Nadeem Saifi) told me, ‘Pandit ji, don’t worry. Aap chup chaap baitho. Yeh (practice) jab tak aakhri saans na le le, tab tak inko saans le lene do. Fir hum aayenge’.”

Sameer also remarked, “Top banners run by Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala etc. used to patronize good songs. Inko kya ho gaya?”

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