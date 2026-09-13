Sameer reveals he OFFENDED Mithun Chakraborty while working as a journalist: “I asked him about his alleged affair with Ranjeeta; he retorted, ‘Maine suna hi ki tumhara Sridevi se affair chal raha hain’”

Lyricist Sameer had a conversation with Komal Nahta where he revealed about his struggles before getting a break. He revealed that he had worked as a journalist, when he ended up offending Mithun Chakrabory.

Sameer reveals he OFFENDED Mithun Chakraborty while working as a journalist: “I asked him about his alleged affair with Ranjeeta; he retorted, ‘Maine suna hi ki tumhara Sridevi se affair chal raha hain’”

Sameer said, “I was born and brought up in Varanasi. When I came to Mumbai, I hired a room in a chawl in Malvani, Mumbai for a rent of Rs. 15. I had to make ends meet. I had done M.Com in Economics and Commerce. So, I started taking tuitions. Also, I had done a bit of journalism in Varanasi. I approached The Times of India. Those days, they used to publish a magazine called Madhuri. Vinod Tiwari was the editor. I met him and revealed that I am the son of Anjaan and that I have been struggling. He was a very good friends with Daddy. I asked him if I could write articles for the magazine. He replied, ‘Madhuri gets published every fortnight. I promise that every 15 days, I’ll publish your interview. For each article, I’ll pay you Rs. 500’. Mujhe toh laga ki Rs. 5 crores mil raha hai (laughs).”

Sameer continued, “The first interview I did was of Shakti Kapoor. Then, I interviewed Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Mithun Chakraborty, etc. I asked a controversial question to Mithun. Those days, he was (allegedly) having an affair with Ranjeeta. I asked him about it. He got very angry. Unka dimaag kuch bahut kharab tha uss din. He retorted, ‘Kuch bhi sawaal karte ho’. I said, ‘I have heard (that you are dating Ranjeeta)’ (laughs)! He replied, ‘Tum log suni-sunayi baaton pe humse kyun sawaal karte ho?’. He then said, ‘Maine bhi suna hi ki tumhara Sridevi se affair chal raha hain’!”

Sameer then stated, “I clarified and he nicely told me, ‘Dekho, beta, you are young. Ask only those questions that you know about. Rumours are very common in our industry.”

Also Read: Sameer REVEALS he was DROPPED from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at the last minute “Majrooh Sultanpuri came on board as the lyricist. Aur main kat gaya!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.