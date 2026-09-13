Shashwat Sachdev is reportedly working on a new global live music IP that will mark his first venture into the live entertainment space. The composer and producer is said to be developing a large-scale musical experience that will bring together his work from Indian cinema in a live format.

EXCLUSIVE: Shashwat Sachdev teases grand live music IP featuring Uri, Dhurandhar and The Ba***ds Of Bollywood scores, to be reimagined 1st time as musical

According to sources, the project will feature reimagined versions of film scores from Phillauri, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood and Dhurandhar. The music is expected to be presented as a theatrical musical, combining live performances with visual elements. The project is reportedly scheduled to premiere at an international venue before making its way to India.

The Jaipur-born composer is also set to perform in China later this year at the Wuxi Arts Music Festival, where he will reportedly present a special set.

A production insider close to the project said, “This isn't just a concert; it is a complete re-engineering of how live Indian music is presented on the world stage. He will be bringing together a massive ensemble of over 100 musicians, orchestra players, and a powerhouse choir to build these wall-of-sound arrangements entirely live. He is building a first-of-its-kind hybrid environment that fuses the intense, emotional storytelling of a theatrical musical with the massive, kinetic visual adrenaline of an international EDM festival. It is going to be a complete sensory overload.”

The development comes as Sachdev continues to work on several high-profile projects. His empanelment for Mohanlal’s Operation Ganga was recently announced. He has also been associated with the Dhurandhar duology, directed by Aditya Dhar.

According to the information provided, the Dhurandhar soundtrack generated ₹325 crore ($39 million USD) in streaming ecosystem value. The film was also reported to become the first Indian film to have its entire album chart simultaneously on Spotify’s Global Top 200. The album reportedly reached No. 1 on Billboard India and No. 2 on Spotify’s Top Global Debut chart. Within six months, the franchise was said to have recorded 93 billion views on YouTube and more than 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, placing Sachdev among the top five artists in India on Spotify.

Sachdev has also received recognition for his work in film music. He recently won his second National Film Award for his score in Article 370, following his earlier win for Uri: The Surgical Strike. He has also co-composed music with Hans Zimmer and James Everingham for the British drama series Virdee and received an international honour at the ASCAP Screen Awards.

Representatives for Sachdev have not commented on the reported live music project so far. If confirmed, the IP would mark a new live presentation of his cinematic compositions, combining orchestral and electronic elements for audiences in international and Indian markets.

Also Read : Shashwat Sachdev reveals why he initially turned down Uri: “Let’s get a really good musician to do Uri”

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