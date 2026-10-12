JioHotstar's new teaser has "Bhai" announcing his return to the coffee couch, nearly two decades after he first joined the show.

Salman Khan to feature as the first guest at Koffee With Karan 9 premiere; watch promo

Salman Khan is set to return to the coffee couch. The actor will be the very first guest of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the ninth and final season of Karan Johar's long-running celebrity chat show. JioHotstar unveiled a teaser-promo on Monday, 12 October, confirming the news ahead of the premiere.

Salman Khan to feature as the first guest at Koffee With Karan 9 premiere; watch promo

The promo shows Salman in his signature candid style, announcing his return to the show himself. His appearance sets the tone for a season that is being billed as a farewell run.

This will not be Salman's first time on the show. He has previously delivered some of its most talked-about and viral moments. He opened Season 4, and he was part of the milestone 100th episode in Season 5, which he shared with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)



The announcement follows Karan Johar's confirmation, on Instagram a few days ago, that the show is drawing its final curtain. The filmmaker-host said that the ninth edition will mark the definitive conclusion of the franchise.

Since its debut in 2004, Koffee With Karan has run for eight seasons and 161 episodes over a 22-year span. In that time, it became a significant part of pop-culture commentary and celebrity discourse in Indian entertainment. The show hosted many of the biggest names in Indian cinema, offering a mix of unfiltered debates, playful rivalries, romance confirmations and personal revelations that often made national headlines.

With the series set to end, the farewell season aims to go out on a high note, and the makers have chosen one of the show's most recognisable guests to start it. Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026, with Salman in the hot seat.

Also Read: Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee With Karan, to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14

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