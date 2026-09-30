With Season 9, Koffee With Karan will conclude its run after more than two decades on air. KWK Season 9 will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 14.

After 22 years, eight seasons and 161 episodes, Karan Johar is set to bring Koffee With Karan to an end. The filmmaker and television host has announced that the ninth season of the chat show will be its final chapter. The season will premiere on JioHotstar on October 14.

Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee With Karan, to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14

Since its debut in 2004, Koffee With Karan has featured several prominent names from the Indian film industry and has covered conversations around relationships, careers, friendships and life in the public eye. Over the years, several exchanges from the show have become widely discussed, while some guests have also shared personal moments and experiences during their appearances.

Karan Johar has now decided to conclude the show with its upcoming season. In his announcement, he reflected on the journey of Koffee With Karan, including the controversies, speculation and online reactions that have accompanied the show over the years, while also acknowledging the audience that continued to tune in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Speaking about the final season, Karan Johar, Host and Creator, Koffee With Karan, said, “There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time.”

Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said, “Koffee With Karan is the talk show that brought the biggest celebrities into viewers’ living rooms and built a fandom that very few shows have matched. For over two decades, it has given audiences an intimate, irreverent and often unexpected glimpse into the lives of the people they love watching, becoming a part of pop culture phenomenon. As Karan raises the coffee mug one last time, we celebrate the extraordinary legacy of a show that has consistently delivered great content and created a lasting connection with audiences. At JioHotstar, we remain committed to bringing audiences the very best in entertainment, and we are delighted to bring this final chapter of Koffee With Karan to them.”

The show has been known for segments such as its rapid-fire rounds and coffee hampers, along with conversations that have frequently generated discussion beyond the episodes. Across its run, several questions, answers and exchanges from the show have remained part of popular conversations.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan’s Rs. 30 crore rise Vs Karan Johar’s Rs. 480 crore jump: Hurun numbers explained

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