The actress wished the team on Instagram, with the makers responding with a cryptic message that has added to the curiosity surrounding the upcoming sequel.

Alia Bhatt, who is expected to be a part of Tumbbad 2, has created immense buzz on the news circuit after sharing a post marking eight years of the cult folklore fantasy Tumbbad. The actress took to Instagram to wish the team on the film’s anniversary, sharing a picture of herself sporting the story’s iconic eye mask. Her post has sparked fresh conversations about her association with the upcoming sequel.

Alia Bhatt sports iconic eye mask from Tumbbad on film’s 8th anniversary; photo intensifies buzz around Tumbbad 2

In her Instagram Story, Alia wrote, “happy 8 years to the entire Tumbbad team”, while tagging the people associated with the film. The image featured the distinctive eye mask associated with the world of Tumbbad, instantly drawing attention from fans who have been following developments around the sequel. The film’s team also responded to the actress’s post with a message that added to the speculation. “Looks like Hastar has a new favourite. Thank you @aliaabhatt”, the makers wrote.

Alia’s post comes amid constantly increasing hype around her role in Tumbbad 2, which is expected to expand the world established by the original film. While the Instagram exchange has fuelled curiosity about the avatar she will be seen in, further details about her character and the importance of it have not been officially disclosed in the information shared alongside the anniversary post.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad gradually developed a dedicated following for its blend of folklore, horror and fantasy, along with its distinctive visual treatment. Starring Sohum Shah, the film explores greed and its consequences through the story of a family’s connection with a mysterious deity. Its theatrical re-release in 2024 introduced the film to another wave of viewers and further strengthened its standing among audiences.

The sequel is expected to continue building on the franchise’s folklore-driven world. Sohum Shah is associated with the project, while Adesh Prasad is set to direct Tumbbad 2. The film’s tagline, “Pralay Aayega”, has also contributed to the anticipation surrounding its next chapter.

Alia Bhatt’s social media post has now added another talking point to the film’s anniversary celebrations. However, the makers are yet to share further details about the sequel’s storyline, cast or release timeline. For now, the exchange between the actress and the Tumbbad team has given fans another reason to look forward to the return of the franchise.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt planning to revive Inshallah after Love And War: REPORT

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