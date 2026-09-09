Salman Khan REACTS to Bigg Boss 20’s record opening: “To see it become the biggest reality show launch ever is overwhelming and a proud milestone for all of us”

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has opened to a strong response, recording the biggest opening day ever for a reality show on JioHotstar. The milestone season, hosted by Salman Khan, marked the return of the long-running reality franchise with a new theme, contestants and house.



Speaking about the record-breaking opening, Salman Khan said, “Bigg Boss has been a very special journey for me. Having hosted the show for 16 seasons and now seeing it reach its 20th season with this kind of love is truly overwhelming. In fact to see Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 become the biggest reality show launch ever is overwhelming and a proud milestone for all of us. Every season brings something new, but the audience is what makes this journey so special. This year, we have a new set of contestants, a new game and a whole lot of surprises, and I’m excited to see how their journeys unfold. The response to the opening has been incredible, and I’m grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey with us.”

Salman Khan REACTS to Bigg Boss 20’s record opening: “To see it become the biggest reality show launch ever is overwhelming and a proud milestone for all of us”

Premiering on September 6 on JioHotstar and COLORS, the 20th season introduced the ‘Tathas-Two’ theme along with the Extra Jeevan Daan twist and a new Bigg Boss house. The premiere episode featured Salman Khan introducing the season and welcoming the contestants into the house.

The launch also included dance and musical performances, setting the stage for the season ahead. As the contestants settled into the house, the premiere offered an early glimpse of the interactions, rivalries and dynamics that could shape the season.

The new season brings together personalities from different industries, with their appearances already generating conversations among viewers and on social media. The format continues to combine entertainment, competition and interpersonal drama as the contestants begin their journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

Alok Jain, Head – Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business, JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios), said, “Bigg Boss continues to set new benchmarks for reality entertainment. Delivering the biggest launch ever for Bigg Boss Hindi is a phenomenal milestone and a testament to the franchise's enduring connection with the audiences over two decades. The extraordinary fandom and attention the show commands is a strong reflection of its scale and relevance, season after season.”

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