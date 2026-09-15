The inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has received recognition from the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) for its approach to player engagement and professional standards.

European T20 premier league gets recognition from World Cricketers’ Association, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

In its latest Global Leagues Hub Update, WCA CEO Tom Moffat described ETPL as “a good example of what can be achieved when leagues engage player representatives early and work constructively to establish clear arrangements before players take the field.”

The WCA listed ETPL under its “Positive Progress” section, noting it for “demonstrating leading best practice through early engagement with WCA, and the Irish, Dutch and Scottish Cricketers’ Associations to collectively negotiate player agreements ahead of its inaugural season.”

The recognition highlights ETPL’s efforts to establish player representation, contractual clarity, timely payments and professional standards as part of the league’s framework from the beginning. The competition is being developed as a multi-country T20 league involving Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Abhishek Bachchan, Co-Founder, European T20 Premier League, said, “The WCA’s recognition is a tremendous validation of what we set out to build. We wanted to create a league respected not only for the cricket on the field, but for the standards and values behind it. Building the right foundations from the outset is critical to creating a league that players want to play in, franchises are proud to be part of, and fans can identify with.”

Dhiraj Malhotra, Co-Founder, European T20 Premier League, said, “Creating the right environment for players was fundamental to our vision. We wanted players to have clarity, confidence and the assurance that ETPL would operate to the highest professional standards. The WCA’s recognition is a very proud moment for all of us.”

Saurav Banerjee, Co-Founder, European T20 Premier League, said, “Player representation, clear contracts, timely payments and professional standards had to be part of ETPL’s foundation. Good governance is about clear structures, accountability and consistency, and the WCA’s recognition is a strong affirmation of that approach.”

Priyanka Kaul, Co-Founder, European T20 Premier League, said, “Credibility is earned through the way you operate and the commitments you keep. Building that credibility with players, partners, franchises, cricket boards and fans has been central to our vision. Setting this benchmark in our first year gives us an even greater responsibility to keep raising it.”

The WCA’s Global Leagues Hub, established in 2024, provides independent information on major domestic leagues. It evaluates competitions against criteria identified by players, player associations and agents as important to professional standards and player welfare.

Warren Deutrom, ETPL Board Director, said, “For a new league to have longevity, good governance has to be part of its foundation. It has to shape how decisions are made, how responsibilities are defined and how the league is held accountable. In this instance, we recognised the importance of engaging early with the players’ associations to ensure the league was built around placing players at the centre of what we’re trying to build. The WCA’s recognition is a welcome validation of that approach and the standards we are seeking to establish for professional cricket in Europe.”

The recognition comes as ETPL looks beyond its inaugural season. The league said it will continue working with players, player associations, franchises and cricket board partners to develop the professional framework established in its first year.

The European T20 Premier League is a multi-country T20 competition spanning Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, with six franchise teams representing Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Founded by Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra, along with GREX, the league is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

ETPL aims to establish a professional cricket platform in Europe while bringing together international and emerging players and expanding audiences, participation and commercial opportunities for the sport across the continent.

Also Read : Abhishek Bachchan’s ETPL receives a strong response at its European debut

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