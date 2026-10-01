Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to return to the Koffee With Karan couch together. The Bollywood couple is currently shooting for the upcoming ninth season of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show. Their appearance will mark only the second time they have shared the couch on the show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to return on Koffee With Karan for Season 9

Kareena and Saif first appeared together on Koffee With Karan during its third season in 2010. At the time, the two were reportedly dating and were yet to get married. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012. Their upcoming appearance will therefore bring them back to the chat show together as a married couple after 16 years.

Over the years, Kareena has been a regular presence on Koffee With Karan, appearing across multiple seasons. She returned in Season 6 alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and later featured in Season 8 with Alia Bhatt. Her latest appearance, however, will be different as she shares the couch with Saif once again.

The couple’s return comes shortly after Karan Johar announced that Koffee With Karan 9 will be the final season of the long-running celebrity chat show. While announcing the news, Johar reflected on the programme’s journey, which began in 2004. He also recalled how his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, had initially questioned the idea, wondering who would pay to watch Karan talk to his friends.

Despite the initial doubts, Koffee With Karan went on to become a long-running fixture in Bollywood entertainment. Over the years, the show’s conversations about relationships, friendships, careers and the film industry have frequently made headlines and sparked discussions.

With Season 9 set to bring the show’s 22-year journey to an end, Kareena and Saif’s reunion adds another chapter to its history. Their return also marks a full-circle moment, given their first joint appearance on the show came when they were dating, while this time they will appear together as a married couple.

Also Read : Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee With Karan, to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14

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