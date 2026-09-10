Rohit Saraf reflects on The Revolutionaries journey ahead of OTT premiere; says, “It has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever worked on”

Rohit Saraf is looking back at his experience of working on The Revolutionaries as the series prepares for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The actor plays Sachindranath Sanyal in the Nikkhil Advani directorial, marking a different role for Saraf.

Rohit Saraf reflects on The Revolutionaries journey ahead of OTT premiere; says, “It has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever worked on”

Ahead of the series' premiere, Rohit took to social media to share a note about the journey of making The Revolutionaries. Reflecting on the effort that went into the project, he wrote, “Everybody worked so incredibly hard on this. I worked so so hard on this. And now that we're almost at the point where it isn't ours anymore, I can't help but think of all that's gone into making it.”

Rohit also spoke about how the role challenged him beyond his work as an actor. He said, “The Revolutionaries has been one of the most rewarding things I've ever worked on. It challenged me as an actor, of course, but somewhere along the way it also challenged the way I think, the way I work, what I believe I'm capable of and, honestly, even the way I look at myself. For something that demanded so much transformation on the outside, the bigger journey ended up being inward.”

The actor further acknowledged the people who supported him throughout the project, adding, “I've had the most incredible people around me through all of this, and I know how much of what you'll see on screen belongs to them too.”

Rohit's note also included a mention of his fitness trainer, who worked with him during his physical transformation for the role. His changed appearance has also drawn attention online ahead of the show's release.

Concluding his note, Saraf expressed his anticipation about audiences finally seeing the work that went into creating his character. He wrote, “I'm SO excited to finally share everything that went into finding Sachin, becoming him, and figuring out my little place in this massive world we built so meticulously. There's so much I haven't shared yet and I can hardly wait.”

Also Read : Rohit Saraf takes on three distinct roles with The Revolutionaries, Mismatched Season 4 and Mahakali

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