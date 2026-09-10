Divyenndu reveals his Instagram and Twitter accounts were created by Shraddha Kapoor and Anupam Kher

Actor Divyenndu recently opened up about the reason behind changing the spelling of his name and his belief in the science of balancing energies. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, the actor candidly spoke about why he decided to make the change and how strongly he believes in being in sync with the energies around him.

Divyenndu reveals his Instagram and Twitter accounts were created by Shraddha Kapoor and Anupam Kher

Talking about the name spelling change, Divyenndu shared, “I got to know that there is a science to it. It’s science only, which talks about balancing. Yeh aapka naam hai aur yeh balance hona chahiye. And I am a very firm believer. Yeh mera naam hai aur mujhe sync mein rehna hai energies ke saath. Toh koi cheez agar mujhe energies ke saath sync mein laayegi, toh main uski baat maanunga.”

Intrigued by his belief, Neha Dhupia then curiously asked Divyenndu whether he had also changed the spelling of his name across his social media and email IDs. The actor’s response led to a rather interesting revelation about how his social media accounts came into existence in the first place.

Divyenndu revealed that his Instagram account was actually created by Shraddha Kapoor while they were working together on Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He said, “Mera Insta banaya tha Shraddha Kapoor ne jab humne Batti Gul Meter Chalu kari thi. Pyaar Ka Punchnama aur Chashme Baddoor kar chuka tha main usse pehle, lekin main Instagram pe nahi tha.”

The actor also shared a fun anecdote about his Twitter account, revealing that veteran actor Anupam Kher was behind its creation. “Aur mera Twitter Kher sahab, Anupam Kher ji ne banaya tha. Humne film banayi thi Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami. Toh unhone kuch karke mera account banaya tha,” he said.

From believing in the science behind balancing one’s name and energies to sharing the amusing stories behind his social media presence, Divyenndu’s candid conversation on Double Date offered fans yet another glimpse into his charming and quirky personality.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu thank fans for the response to Mirzapur: The Movie: “Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.