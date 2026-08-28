Roadies REBIRTH marks a new chapter for the long-running adventure reality show, which has spent more than two decades becoming a part of youth culture and popularising adventure-based reality television.

Roadies REBIRTH: Rannvijay Singha returns as host for season 21

The excitement around the upcoming season began with the unveiling of the Roadies REBIRTH logo across MTV and JioHotstar’s social media platforms. The new logo features a Phoenix, a bird traditionally associated with rebirth, signalling a fresh phase for the franchise. Known for evolving with every season, Roadies is now set to explore another chapter centred around grit, challenges and unpredictability.

Adding to the anticipation, OG Roadie Rannvijay Singha is returning as the host of Roadies REBIRTH. Having been associated with the franchise across several seasons, Rannvijay has become closely linked with the show over the years. His return is expected to be a significant moment for fans of the reality series.

A recent social media post has further fuelled speculation about the upcoming season. The video focuses on Rannvijay, with three red and three yellow helmets appearing in the reflection of his sunglasses. The cryptic visual has left fans wondering whether the helmets are hinting at the format, teams or challenges that could be part of the new season. While the makers have not revealed the details yet, the post has added to the mystery surrounding Roadies REBIRTH.

Speaking about the new season, Rannvijay said, “Roadies isn’t just a show for me; it’s an emotion. After all these years, the hunger, courage and dreams of every Roadie still hit differently. Roadies REBIRTH is about that very essence, i.e., pushing your limits, fighting harder and refusing to back down. I’ve seen Roadies evolve over the years and this new chapter feels incredibly exciting because it brings that same raw spirit back in a whole new way. With a new generation ready to test themselves, I can’t wait to see who has what it takes to make their mark and how they navigate the twists and turns that await them. See you at the auditions!”

The Roadies REBIRTH auditions will be held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune in September. The audition dates are expected to be announced soon.

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