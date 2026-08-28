Krystle D'Souza has been grabbing attention for her gameplay on The Traitors Season 2. The actress is currently playing a traitor on the reality show and has been involved in several discussions and suspicions among the contestants. However, amid the attention surrounding her performance, Krystle recently responded to a social media user who criticised her appearance.

Krystle D’Souza responds to troll criticising her appearance on The Traitors Season 2: “Level up”

A user shared a short video clip of Krystle from the show on Instagram and questioned her facial appearance. The post was captioned, "Her face doesn't move." The user further commented, "Respectfully, what is wrong with her face?"

Krystle chose to respond to the criticism directly. Taking a sharp dig at the social media user, she wrote, "I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about !! You can do a better 'hate PR job'. Level up."

Meanwhile, the latest episode of The Traitors Season 2 witnessed Shahneel Gill's exit from the reality show. Her response during a discussion reportedly raised questions among the contestants, eventually turning the group's attention towards her.

Private detective Tanya Puri played an important role in the discussion. While Krystle had been under suspicion earlier, the focus shifted towards Shahneel during the conversation. Tanya questioned both Krystle and Shahneel about letters they had received.

Krystle was able to put forward her explanation and defend herself, while Shahneel's response failed to convince the others. She admitted that she did not remember everything mentioned in her letter, which further increased the contestants' doubts about her. The group subsequently voted to eliminate Shahneel from the game.

Following Shahneel's eviction, the remaining contestants on The Traitors Season 2 are Krystle D'Souza, Tanya Puri, Shweta Tiwari, Ansh Chopra, Ikka Singh, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Prish, Sahil Salathia and Rida Tharana.

The reality show streams on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Thursday.

Also Read : The Traitors 2 controversy: Parul Gulati’s “gut feeling” under scanner after Shahneel Gill, Krystle D’Souza make “match-fixing” allegations

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.