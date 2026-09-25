Richa Chadha unveils Mumbai’s hidden stories in Musafiri as first episode drops today: “I hope that even those who have lived in Mumbai all their lives will look at the city differently””

Richa Chadha’s travel series Musafiri takes viewers through Mumbai, exploring lesser-known stories, places and aspects of the city. The first episode drops today and looks at Mumbai’s history, culture and some of the stories associated with its iconic locations.

Richa Chadha unveils Mumbai’s hidden stories in Musafiri as first episode drops today: “I hope that even those who have lived in Mumbai all their lives will look at the city differently””

The episode explores an unexpected connection between Kim Kardashian and Kala Ghoda, one of South Mumbai’s well-known areas. Richa also traces the origins of Mumbai and delves into the stories surrounding the city’s Gods and Goddesses, including Maa Mahalaxmi, who is regarded as the Mother Goddess of Mumbai.

The journey also takes her to one of the oldest Armenian churches in the city, while she explores the history of the Gateway of India and the reason behind its construction. From navigating Mumbai’s narrow lanes to travelling in a local taxi, Richa explores the city through experiences that go beyond its familiar tourist landmarks.

Talking about the idea behind Musafiri, Richa Chadha said, “Mumbai has so many stories that we have grown up around but never really stopped to explore. With Musafiri, I wanted to discover those unique and unheard sides of the city and share them with people. I hope that even those who have lived in Mumbai all their lives will look at the city differently and feel like they are discovering a new Mumbai.”

As the host and producer of the series, Richa brings her curiosity to stories from different parts of Mumbai, focusing on lesser-known corners and details that are often overlooked.

The first episode of Musafiri will be available this evening on the Phullstop YouTube channel. The series will feature a new story every week, continuing its exploration of Mumbai through its history, culture and people.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha on Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur The Movie success, “Industry has a new Rs. 200 crores hero and that too an outsider”

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