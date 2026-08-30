A large number of people from the film's team came together to celebrate its 25 years.

“Felt very bad making fun of Subodh,” says Saif Ali Khan at Dil Chahta Hai Reunion; Sonali Kulkarni recalls the actor’s obsession with punctuality even on set

The Dil Chahta Hai Reunion happened on August 28 at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. It was organized by Amazon Music and We Are Yuva. The event saw almost the entire team of the film – Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimpla Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa – get nostalgic on its 25 iconic years.

“Felt very bad making fun of Subodh,” says Saif Ali Khan at Dil Chahta Hai Reunion; Sonali Kulkarni recalls the actor’s obsession with punctuality even on set

One of the funniest aspects about Dil Chahta Hai was the character Subodh and his obsession with time tables and punctuality. However, in recent times on social media, fans have started expressing their admiration for Subodh with some also referring to him as a ‘Green Flag’. The character was the boyfriend of Sonali Kulkarni’s Pooja. Interestingly, Subodh was played by Farhan Akhtar’s friend Asad Dadarkar, who is like the same person in real life.

When Subodh’s topic was introduced during the conversation at the reunion, Sonali Kularni said, “I think Subodh added a fantastic flavour to the whole relationship. Having said that, Subodh, is Farhan’s dear friend. He didn’t actually act. I remember he was like that (in real life too). He came on the set and he said, ‘It’s 9 O’clock, I will start shooting’.” The last sentence sent a wave of laughter among the crowd.

To this, Farhan joked saying, “Actually, we had invited him to come for this event. He was here at 6 (pm) but then he left as it didn’t start (on time).”

Dil Chahta Hai eventually saw Saif Ali Khan’s character Sameer falling for Pooja and the two becoming a couple. The host asked Saif what he thought of Subodh. The actor said, “Oh, he is a great guy,” much to the laughter of the crowd. He added, “I felt very bad making fun of him. But that’s the job.”

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Dil Chahta Hai also featured Preity Zinta and Akshaye Khanna. The two actors couldn’t attend the reunion.

Also Read: Aamir Khan slept 8 hours at Farhan Akhtar’s place after hearing 1st half of Dil Chahta Hai; filmmaker recalls, “He said, ‘I just need 15-minute power nap’”

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