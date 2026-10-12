Actor Ranvir Shorey has criticised the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s call for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning the need for street demonstrations when legal and parliamentary avenues are available.

Ranvir Shorey SLAMS CJP protest call over CEC Gyanesh Kumar: “Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot”

On Sunday, October 11, Ranvir responded on X to a video shared by CJP spokesperson Sourav Das, who had urged citizens to participate in the planned demonstration. The actor argued that political disagreements should be addressed through Parliament, elections and the judiciary rather than through prolonged street protests.

“Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual 'murder of democracy'!” Ranvir wrote.

Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets!

And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts!

That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of democracy”! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 11, 2026

Ranvir Shorey says protests should be a last resort

The actor further questioned the use of repeated protests when other democratic and legal mechanisms are available. He said that while dissent is part of a democracy, protests should not replace the functioning of legislative and judicial institutions.

“Protests in a democracy are meant to be a last resort. Not a way to circumvent the judiciary’s or legislative domain! Your 'right to dissent' cannot turn into 7-days-a-week 'protests' that hijack the country and make life hell for the rest of us! Only anarchists, attention seekers or morons would protest without exercising the legal remedies already available,” he added.

Ab tune mujhe apna jija bulaya hai toh sun: “Protests” in a democracy are meant to be a last resort. Not a way to circumvent the judiciary’s or legislative domain! Your “right to dissent” cannot turn into 7-days-a-week “protests” that hijack the country and make life hell for the rest of us! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 11, 2026

Ranvir also responded to an X user who claimed that the Chief Justice of India had been compromised. In his reply, the actor questioned what he described as a growing pattern of allegations against multiple democratic institutions.

“Ever-growing list: I am compromised, Other voters are compromised, Media is compromised, Parliament is compromised, PMO is compromised, CEC is compromised, SC is compromised…Only daphli banging, dubiously funded mobs of parties that didn’t win elections on the streets are believable,” he wrote.

The remarks come amid a planned demonstration by the CJP at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Led by Abhijeet Dipke, the party had announced the protest for October 10, 2026, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has raised allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. These claims are political allegations and have not been established as facts.

Also Read: Vijay Varma takes a dig at Gyanesh Kumar amid protests, shares “Saving Private Gyan”

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