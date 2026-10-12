Actor Vijay Varma has weighed in on the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with a sarcastic post on social media. On Sunday, October 11, the actor shared an image referencing the Hollywood film Saving Private Ryan, giving it the title Saving Private Gyan in an apparent dig at efforts to defend the election official.

Vijay Varma takes a dig at Gyanesh Kumar amid protests, shares “Saving Private Gyan”

The image featured a photograph of Gyanesh Kumar alongside the line, “The face of free and fair election.” It also carried the tagline “Saving private gyan,” drawing a comparison with the 1998 war film starring Tom Hanks, which follows a mission to rescue an American paratrooper during World War II.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Vijay added a caption that continued the sarcastic tone. “Happy to the see the forces joining together to save our national hero. Protect him at ANY cost🙏🏻,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Vijay's post also drew reactions from fellow members of the entertainment industry. Actors Richa Chadha and Sunny Hinduja, along with singer Shilpa Rao, were among those who reacted to the post.

Why are protests being held against Gyanesh Kumar?

Vijay's post comes amid protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party has raised concerns about the revision process, including allegations that eligible voters have been removed from electoral lists. These concerns have become a point of contention amid the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Also Read: Vijay Varma on choosing interesting roles over stardom: “I don’t want the burden of carrying the success, I want to take risks”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.