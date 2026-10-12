The actor will front Gresbond by Kajaria’s new campaign, ‘Tile Expert Ka Tile Adhesive’, which is set to roll out across India from October 16.

Ranveer Singh has added another brand association to his portfolio, stepping in as the brand ambassador for Gresbond by Kajaria, the tile-fixing solutions brand from Kajaria Ceramics Limited. The actor will feature in the brand’s new campaign, titled ‘Tile Expert Ka Tile Adhesive’, which is scheduled to launch nationally on October 16, 2026.

Ranveer Singh turns ‘Tile Expert’ for new Kajaria campaign

The association builds on Ranveer Singh’s existing relationship with Kajaria, with the actor now representing the company’s tile-fixing solutions business as well. The campaign will feature a series of films starring Ranveer, highlighting the importance of choosing the right products for tile installation and maintenance.

Speaking about the association, Ranveer Singh said, “My association with Kajaria over the years has been incredible. I’ve always admired the brand’s commitment to innovation and design. With Gresbond, that same focus on quality and expertise extends to what lies beneath every beautiful space. Gresbond offers premium tile fixing solutions for every surface and every space, ensuring that every design has the right foundation to last. For me, great design is equally about what you see and the expertise that makes it endure”.

The campaign aims to draw attention to tile adhesives, grouts and other products that contribute to the durability of tiled surfaces. Gresbond offers a range of solutions for different applications, including ceramic and vitrified tiles, natural stone and large-format installations.

Kartik Kajaria, who leads the Gresbond business, said the actor’s association forms part of the company’s plans to expand the brand’s reach and introduce more consumers to the category. He shared, “Bringing Ranveer Singh to Gresbond represents Kajaria Ceramics’ commitment to scale Gresbond by Kajaria. We have spent the last few years building the business, strengthening our products, manufacturing capabilities and distribution network, and now we want to take the category to a much larger audience”.

“Tile fixing is an extremely important part of the overall tiling experience, yet it remains a category that many consumers do not think about enough. A beautiful tile deserves the right adhesive, grout and care to ensure that the installation performs the way it should. Our new campaign with Ranveer brings this message to consumers in a fun, energetic and memorable way. We are truly excited to have him join us on this journey as we work towards making Gresbond synonymous with expert tile fixing in India,” he added.

The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, social media, out-of-home advertising and on-ground activations from October 16. Gresbond’s portfolio includes tile adhesives, epoxy and cementitious grouts, surface cleaners and professional tiling tools, with products designed for indoor, outdoor and wet-area applications.

For Ranveer, the new association extends his existing collaboration with Kajaria into another segment of the brand’s business, with the actor set to lead a campaign focused on the role of tile-fixing expertise in home design and construction.

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