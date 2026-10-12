The director shared a candid picture with the actor on social media as the film’s #23Theme OST crossed one million Instagram Reels.

Allu Arjun and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj have sparked fresh speculation about their upcoming collaboration, tentatively titled AA23. Lokesh recently shared a picture with the actor on social media, hinting that updates about the project could be announced soon. The post comes as the film’s #23Theme OST, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has crossed one million Instagram Reels.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj tease ‘interesting updates’ on AA23; fans await details of their upcoming film

Sharing the photograph, Lokesh wrote, "Interesting updates coming soon @alluarjunonline @mythriofficial @anirudhofficial" The picture shows Allu Arjun and Lokesh seated together during what appears to be a discussion. The actor is seen wearing glasses and a printed casual shirt, while the filmmaker appears to be explaining something to him. Although the director did not reveal what the upcoming updates would concern, his message has drawn attention to the project among fans.

The latest post follows the growing online traction for the film’s #23Theme OST. The track has reportedly crossed one million Reels on Instagram, marking a milestone for the music associated with the project. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding the collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj (@lokesh.kanagaraj)



Lokesh had also shared a photograph celebrating the track’s popularity, captioning it, "Add it up, that’s us!" Meanwhile, production house Mythri Movie Makers has indicated that filming for the project is expected to begin in 2026.

AA23 brings together Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander for a collaboration that has generated interest since its announcement. Allu Arjun, who most recently headlined the Pushpa franchise, is also preparing for Raaka, another project that has attracted attention following the unveiling of its first look.

For Lokesh, the film marks a collaboration with one of Telugu cinema’s leading stars. The filmmaker is known for his work on action-driven films, including Leo, Vikram and Coolie. However, details about the plot, cast and other aspects of AA23 remain under wraps.

Mythri Movie Makers, which is backing the project, has previously collaborated with Allu Arjun on the Pushpa franchise. With the director now teasing upcoming announcements, audiences will be watching for further details about the film and its production timeline.

For now, Lokesh’s social media post has offered a glimpse of the team’s ongoing discussions without revealing specific details about what is next for AA23.

Also Read: Allu Arjun inaugurates Iconza on late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary

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