Filmmaker Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film Doosra is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23. The makers announced the release date while unveiling the film’s poster and trailer on digital platforms. Actors Anil Kapoor and Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma have shared their reactions to the trailer, expressing their appreciation for the film’s premise and its connection to a memorable moment in Indian cricket.

Anil Kapoor and Rohit Sharma praise Trailer of Abhinay Deo’s Doosra, set for release on October 23

Set against the backdrop of India’s historic victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Final, Doosra revisits the moment when former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly waved his shirt from the Lord’s balcony. The film connects this iconic sporting moment with the personal journey of a young girl named Tara, who struggles to find her voice in a conservative household. Witnessing Ganguly’s act on television inspires her to challenge the expectations placed on her and speak up for herself, regardless of the consequences.

Anil Kapoor praised the trailer and the way the filmmaker has combined real-life events with fiction. He said, “I loved the trailer and how Abhinay has managed to blend two different worlds - reality and fiction seamlessly. I still remember the euphoria of the iconic win at the NatWest Series, that was truly unprecedented. It gave an entire generation the belief that India could win anywhere, against anyone. I’m really looking forward to watching the film.”

Rohit Sharma also recalled watching the historic match as a teenager and spoke about the confidence displayed by the Indian team. He said: “I was 15 when India won the 2002 NatWest Final…what a moment! Not only the comeback but the team’s confidence! The film Doosra beautifully captures why the moment was more than just winning a match. Just saw the trailer and looking forward to watching the film!!”

Explaining the film’s central theme, director Abhinay Deo said, “Doosra is ultimately an uplifting story about a country finding its voice and a young girl finding hers. At its core, it is India’s new freedom story, not the political freedom of 1947, but rather an emotional freedom. That day, Sourav didn’t just take off a cricket tshirt; he shed the yoke of colonialism that India had shouldered for so many years after Independence. That day, a young girl in a small town in India proved that deep within each of us, lies a desire to live a free and fulfilling life.”

Producer Masha Sajdeh said, “We are thrilled to finally bring Doosra to the big screen. It is a story about all of us, and each of us. We hope audiences will be entertained, moved and inspired to question long-held conventions.”

The film is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah serving as co-producer. Agnello Oswin Dias has written the story and screenplay, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score. The cast includes Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.

Also Read : Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni win National honours for Subedaar at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2026

More Pages: Doosra Box Office Collection

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