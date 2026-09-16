Director Karan D Kapadia and the actor share a history that goes back to their school years and a viral 2014 campaign.

Director Karan D Kapadia has been drawing attention across the internet ever since the trailer of his upcoming series Hunkkaar – The Roar dropped on September 10. The high-energy cut has resonated not just with viewers but has also caught the eye of the industry, with Ranveer Singh among those who took note.

Ranveer Singh appreciates Karan D Kapadia of Hunkkaar — the reason runs deeper than you’d expect!

The Padmaavat actor shared the trailer on his social media stories, writing, "Top notch, my G! @kkapadias Knockout punch @nityamehra19!" While the shoutout might read as routine industry support at first glance, the two share a connection that stretches back well over twenty years. Kapadia and Singh have known each other since their school days, though their professional paths crossed much later — on an advertising campaign. In 2014, Kapadia directed the widely discussed Do The Rex Durex campaign for sexual protection, with Singh fronting it. The ad became a talking point at the time and served as a showcase for Kapadia's visual craft and directorial sensibility.

That collaboration also held particular significance for Kapadia, as it marked his first professional outing with the actor. More than a decade on, with Kapadia now helming a full-fledged series, Singh's public endorsement of the trailer lends the moment a certain full-circle quality — a director being backed by the same actor who featured in his early work.

Hunkkaar – The Roar is set to premiere on September 25 on JioHotstar. The series brings together a substantial ensemble cast that includes Aneet Padda, Raghubir Yadav, Fatima Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ram Kapoor, among others.

On the production front, the series is backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, and is A Mangata Films Production. Directorial duties are shared by Kapadia along with Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia — the latter two also being part of the creative team Singh acknowledged in his post.

With the trailer already generating conversation and industry backing in place, the series arrives at a moment of heightened anticipation ahead of its streaming release later this month.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives Fatima Sana Shaikh-Aneet Padda’s Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer a shoutout

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