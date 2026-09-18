Soni Razdan shared a video of Alia Bhatt discussing Mahesh Bhatt’s quirky habit of mixing up names and calling him to say, ‘I love you daddy.’

Soni Razdan is currently promoting her recently released film Om Ka Hari, but a recent social media post gave fans a glimpse into her family dynamic with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Alia Bhatt. On September 17, Soni shared a video of Alia, seemingly recorded after a screening of the film, where the actor was asked about one quirk of her father that annoys her.

Alia Bhatt reveals one Mahesh Bhatt quirk that annoys her: “Now I do the exact same thing”

Alia pointed out that having a conversation with her father can sometimes become confusing because he has a habit of mixing up the names of people around him.

“It’s very difficult to have a smooth, easy, free-flowing conversation when he forgets who he's talking to and then calls me Shaheen and then sometimes Soni and then some other people that I've never heard of and then does the same thing with everyone else,” Alia said.

However, Alia admitted that what once annoyed her has now become a habit she has picked up herself. She added, “But lo and behold, the apple doesn't fall very far from the tree, and now I do the exact same thing. So what's annoying is I've picked up on this quirk, and I've become this quirk.”

The conversation took another affectionate turn when Alia was asked when she had last told her father that she loved him. Instead of answering from memory, she decided to call him.

Mahesh Bhatt happened to be at the same premises, at a preview theatre, and Alia called him on the spot. She then told him, “I love you daddy. That was the last time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt’s theatrical side

Alia has previously spoken about her father’s distinctive personality and the memories she associates with growing up around him. In an earlier anecdote, she recalled how Mahesh Bhatt would use dramatic gestures to make ordinary moments memorable.

“My father is very theatrical and that sometimes makes for great memories. For example, when I was in 1st standard, I had a spelling test and I was worried I was, for some reason, going to forget the spelling of ‘the’. My father made it a point to build into my memory, so he did some overbearing gesture to teach me the spelling so I don’t forget it. But I remember him being this, like, grizzly bear, highly theatrical and highly entertaining,” she had said.

Soni Razdan is part of Om Ka Hari, which releases theatrically on September 18. Directed by Harish Vyas and backed by First Ray Films, the film stars Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the titular roles of Om and Hari.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt’s two-year-old daughter Raha has her own “vanity van”: “It felt like a nursery, almost a temple”

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