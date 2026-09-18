Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her New York Day off and the most ‘New York’ things she does!

Sara Ali Khan is in New York for Fashion Week, where she is set to attend the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2027 runway show. Ahead of the showcase, the actor spoke to Lifestyle Asia India about her approach to fashion, the pieces currently inspiring her, and how she likes to spend her time in the Big Apple.

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her New York Day off and the most ‘New York’ things she does!

For Sara, personal style is less about following a fixed set of fashion rules and more about letting individuality take the lead. When asked about a fashion rule she has stopped following, she shared a simple philosophy: “Impress other people, express yourself is my new one.”

She also believes that an outfit should complement the person wearing it rather than become the focus of attention. “Just don't let the outfit wear you, be yourself in whatever you wear and then your personality will come through is what I think,” Sara said.

Sara Ali Khan’s current fashion moodboard

While Sara has experimented with vibrant and colourful looks over the years, her current fashion moodboard is taking a more understated direction. The actor said she has been enjoying minimal silhouettes and a more restrained colour palette. “Minimalistic, monotones, I'm enjoying that. I've done so much like colourful shock and awe in my life that it's kind of nice to do some basics,” she said.

Her current preference also reflects her broader approach to fashion. Rather than building her wardrobe around every new trend, Sara said she prefers dressing in a way that feels comfortable and authentic. “I don't never really follow trends, I think just be yourself and be comfortable in your own skin has been what I do,” she said.

From fashion staples to everyday favourites

When it comes to the pieces she is most drawn to, Sara has a soft spot for practical wardrobe staples. Asked about her biggest fashion weakness between shoes, bags, jewellery and jackets, she picked two. “Well, I love winter jackets and I like tote bags, so it's between the two depending on where I'm going,” she said.

For the one fashion piece she believes everyone should own, Sara chose a classic from the brand she is set to watch on the runway. “I think a Tommy Hilfiger cable net,” she said, referring to the label's cable-knit style.

What would be on Sara’s fashion soundtrack?

Fashion and music often go hand in hand, and Sara took a personal route when asked what song would accompany her outfit for the evening. “My outfit tonight, I don't know something like reminds me, maybe my Columbia school anthem,” she said.

The answer is also a nod to her connection with New York. Sara studied at Columbia University and has previously spoken about her time in the city.

Sara Ali Khan’s Perfect New York Day

For Sara, a day off in New York is not necessarily about ticking off tourist attractions. Her ideal day involves a mix of exercise, food and plenty of walking. “Barry's Boot Camp, Whole Foods, Mamo, walking, more walking, some desserts, some more Mamo, then you're too tired for Barry's Boot Camp,” she said.

Having lived in the city, Sara also finds that some of the most quintessentially New York experiences are the everyday ones. Asked about the most New York thing she has done on this trip, she said, “I've lived here, so I don't know like what the most New York thing is, like take a subway, talk to a stranger, eat a pizza on the road, just these things.”

From keeping her fashion moodboard minimal to choosing comfort and individuality over trends, Sara’s approach to style appears to be rooted in making fashion work for her rather than the other way around. And as she heads to the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2027 showcase, her current fashion philosophy seems to be less about making a statement for others and more about expressing herself.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan taking a Swiss Alps escape with mom is pure bliss; “Mommy & Mountain” poem goes viral

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