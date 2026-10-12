Ranveer Singh attended the Swadesh Eros party hosted by Nita Ambani in Mumbai on October 10. Several pictures and videos from the star-studded gathering have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse into the evening. One of the videos that caught attention featured Ranveer performing garba with Nita Ambani, with Isha Ambani and other guests also joining the traditional dance.

Ranveer Singh dances Garba with Nita Ambani at Swadesh Eros party

The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming projects, appeared to enjoy the festivities. In the video, Ranveer was seen dancing alongside Nita Ambani, making the moment one of the highlights of the celebration. The gathering brought together several personalities from the film and fashion industries.

For the occasion, Ranveer opted for a pink traditional ensemble. He wore a pink jacket featuring floral embroidery over a matching kurta, paired with white trousers. Tinted sunglasses and diamond studs completed his look. The actor was also seen interacting with Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan in other pictures from the event. Social media personality Orry also featured Ranveer in a reel shared online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Hosted by Nita Ambani, the celebration marked the first anniversary of Swadesh Eros, a Reliance Foundation initiative dedicated to promoting India's traditional arts, crafts and handloom heritage. The event also celebrated the spirit of Devi Shakti ahead of Navratri, bringing together guests for an evening centred on Indian culture and traditions.

Apart from Ranveer, the guest list included Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. Pictures and videos from the gathering have since offered glimpses of the guests enjoying the celebration.

On the personal front, Ranveer and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19, 2026. The couple are also parents to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, who was born on September 8, 2024. The arrival of their second child has expanded their family to four.

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