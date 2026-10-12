Mumbai gets a rap anthem of its own with ‘Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar’, a track from the upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The song brings together Emiway Bantai and Sunidhi Chauhan, pairing the rapper’s style with the singer’s versatility across musical genres. Sunidhi’s foray into rap alongside Emiway adds a new dimension to the track.

Emiway Bantai and Sunidhi Chauhan unite for Mumbai anthem ‘Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar’ from Prahaar

Dedicated to Mumbai’s enduring spirit, the song celebrates a city that has given countless people a place to pursue their dreams. Despite facing several challenges over the years, Mumbai has continued to find its feet and move forward. This resilience is also central to Prahaar, with the song capturing the spirit of a city that refuses to give up.

Composed and performed by Emiway Bantai and Swaalina, the track reflects their approach to rap, lyrics and composition. With music by Memax and music direction by Emiway Bantai, Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar’ features an energetic sound that draws from the pace and atmosphere of the city’s streets.

The music video pays tribute to people who arrive in Mumbai with dreams and aspirations. It follows Emiway Bantai through various streets and locations across the city, interspersed with glimpses from Prahaar. The visuals bring together the everyday hustle of Mumbai’s residents and the film’s narrative, highlighting the determination and optimism of those who come to the city in search of opportunities. Through its portrayal of the people and places that define Mumbai, the video celebrates a city that continues to welcome dreamers from different walks of life.

Speaking about the track, Emiway shared, “Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar’ is a special track because it brings together different energies while staying true to the spirit of rap. Collaborating with Sunidhi Chauhan was exciting, and having her explore rap on this song adds a fresh vibe to the track. The song has a peppy, energetic sound, and I'm looking forward to audiences experiencing this side of Prahaar through the music.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Presented by T-Series, Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar’ is now available, bringing together rap, music and a tribute to Mumbai’s enduring spirit.

Also Read : Sachin-Jigar team up with Emiway Bantai for ‘Choozay’ from Udta Teer, reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana

More Pages: Prahaar Box Office Collection

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