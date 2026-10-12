Pooja Hegde has experimented with a range of Western outfits, from vibrant colours and statement silhouettes to understated neutrals. Her fashion choices reflect a mix of contemporary styles, with the actress pairing her outfits with accessories, hairstyles and makeup that complement each look. On her birthday, here’s a look at five occasions when Pooja Hegde stepped out in Western ensembles.
Birthday Special: 5 western outfits that reflect Pooja Hegde’s style
- Purple Bliss
Pooja Hegde opted for a purple pantsuit featuring floral motifs that added detail to the ensemble. She paired the outfit with a sleek bun and face-framing fringes, while contemporary accessories completed her look.
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- Subtle Whites
For a more understated look, Pooja Hegde chose a white ribbed outfit with a fitted silhouette. She kept her makeup in nude tones and styled her hair in soft curls, creating a balanced look that complemented the outfit.
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- Blood Red
Pooja Hegde wore a deep red mini dress featuring a dramatic neckline and elongated sleeves. She paired the outfit with red stilettos and minimal jewellery, keeping the focus on the dress and its details.
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- Bossy in Black
Pooja Hegde put together a structured ensemble featuring black shorts, a crisp white shirt and a cropped black jacket. She accessorised the look with chunky frames and boots, adding a sharp edge to the outfit.
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- Comfort in Brown
Pooja Hegde opted for a brown co-ord set comprising loose-fitting trousers and a matching tube top. She styled the ensemble with contemporary gold-toned jewellery and loose curls, keeping the overall look simple yet polished.
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From bold colours and statement dresses to neutral separates, Pooja Hegde’s Western wardrobe features a variety of styles. On her birthday, these five looks offer a glimpse into her approach to experimenting with silhouettes, colours and accessories.
Also Read : Pooja Hegde’s fashion playbook: 5 Looks that go from elegant drapes to statement corsets
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