During Ranabaali promotions, the actor spoke about the Hindi music currently making an impact in the South and singled out songs from the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Vijay Deverakonda reveals Dhurandhar songs are popular in South India; says that they are ‘played in gyms’

Vijay Deverakonda has begun promotions for his upcoming Telugu period action-drama Ranabaali, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna as his onscreen wife. While the actor has been discussing his film and its music during his promotional interactions, a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra also led to an interesting revelation about the popularity of Hindi film music in South India.

Vijay Deverakonda reveals Dhurandhar songs are popular in South India; says that they are ‘played in gyms’

During the podcast, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his personal music preferences and the kind of songs he listens to. The actor revealed that he listens to a lot of independent music. However, when the conversation moved towards Hindi songs that are currently popular in South India, Vijay specifically mentioned tracks from Dhurandhar.

The actor pointed out that the songs from the Ranveer Singh-led film have found an audience in the South as well. Vijay also revealed that the tracks are regularly played in gyms there. While he could not immediately recall the names of the songs, he asked host Shubhankar Mishra to hum a few tracks, making for a candid moment during the conversation.

The revelation comes as Vijay is currently promoting Ranabaali, his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan after Taxiwaala. The film is set against the colonial backdrop of the 19th century and spans the period between 1854 and 1878. Its story is set against the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–78 and follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, played by Vijay, as he leads a grassroots armed rebellion against British exploitation and grain hoarding.

Rashmika Mandanna stars as Jayamma, Vijay’s onscreen wife, while South African-American actor Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. The film has been mounted on a lavish scale and features music by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali is being planned as a multilingual theatrical spectacle. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026, coinciding with the Navratri festive period.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s comments about Dhurandhar songs add another dimension to the ongoing conversation around the reach of Hindi film music beyond the traditional Hindi-speaking markets. The actor’s observation also comes during a phase when he and Rashmika are stepping up their promotional activities ahead of Ranabaali’s theatrical release.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda praises Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa teaser: “Just no more injuries please”

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