The actress treats fans to a dreamy carousel of snow-capped mountains, lakes, and green valleys while dropping a signature rhyming caption.

Sara Ali Khan has once again turned up the wanderlust quotient on Instagram, sharing a fresh set of pictures from her recent high-altitude getaway to the Swiss Alps with her mother, Amrita Singh. Known for her love of mountains and scenic escapes, the actress used the post to celebrate both nature and family time in equal measure.

Sara Ali Khan taking a Swiss Alps escape with mom is pure bliss; “Mommy & Mountain” poem goes viral

In the carousel post dropped on her official handle, Sara is seen enjoying a quiet coffee moment against a backdrop of sweeping mountain views. Other frames capture lush grazing fields, snow-capped glaciers, and serene lakeside locales that define the Swiss landscape. The visuals strike a balance between relaxed travel vibes and postcard-perfect scenery, a combination that has become a hallmark of Sara’s social media presence.

The actress has often documented her mountain trips, from the Himalayas to European ranges, making it clear that high-altitude destinations are her go-to for recharging. This latest Swiss detour continues that pattern, with the added warmth of travelling alongside her mother.

True to her style, Sara accompanied the photos with a poetic, rhyming caption that quickly caught fans’ attention. She wrote: “Peace & Pahad = Mommy & Mountain / Kabhi Lake Kabhi Glacier Kabhi River kabhi Fountain / If you want true bliss Mommy must count in / Aur baaki vaadiyan sambhal lenge- That I know for certain.”

The caption neatly ties together her twin loves—mountains and mom—while adding a playful, rhythmic touch that followers have come to expect from her travel posts. It also reinforces the idea that for Sara, the best trips are the ones shared with family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



While fans soak in the Swiss visuals, Sara’s professional calendar remains busy. She is set to reunite with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do co-star Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer, an espionage drama produced by Dharma Productions. The film is expected to hit cinemas later this year, marking another high-profile project for the actress following a string of diverse roles.

For now, Sara’s Swiss Alps post serves as both a travel inspiration and a reminder that, for her, peace truly equals “Mommy & Mountain.”

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan makes New York Fashion Week debut in preppy Tommy Hilfiger look

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