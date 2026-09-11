Fatima Sana Shaikh is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons ever since the riveting trailer of Hunkkaar - The Roar was released. Shaikh has been receiving all the love from her fans and admirers, and while the excitement continues to build up, the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has fueled it manifold by extending a massive shoutout.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives Fatima Sana Shaikh-Aneet Padda’s Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer a shoutout

The actress took to her social media handle to share the trailer alongwith a sweet note that captures Shaikh's performance. "You are fantastic in this show! @fatimasanashaikh," she wrote. What made it even more special is Fatima Sana Shaikh acknowledging the sweet shoutout and adding more to it. "Poori duniya alag, @priyankachopra championing our show bilkul alag," she reacted on her social media handle. In this upcoming ambitious release, Shaikh steps into the role of a dedicated police officer, leaving the audience intrigued about what's to come.

Hunkkaar - The Roar is a courtroom drama produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Priyanka Chopra's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Mangata Films Production. Directed by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, Hunkkaar - The Roar is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from September 25.

Also Read: Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer launch: Paparazzi go into a FRENZY as Aneet Padda makes FIRST promotional appearance after Saiyaara; reveals, “I was 19 when I auditioned; a very powerful and sensitive topic for somebody so young”

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