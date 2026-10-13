Randeep Hooda recently took to social media to share memories from the sets of his Hollywood film Matchbox. The actor reflected on reuniting with director Sam Hargrave and reconnecting with members of the team behind the Extraction franchise. The film also gave him an opportunity to share screen space with actor John Cena.

Randeep Hooda shares BTS memories from shooting Matchbox with John Cena and director Sam Hargrave; see post

For Randeep, working on Matchbox was an opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces and spend time with people he had previously worked with. His association with the Extraction team had given him an opportunity to build friendships, and the latest project allowed him to revisit that camaraderie while creating new memories on set.

In his social media post, the actor offered a glimpse into the bond he shares with his collaborators. His note highlighted how working on a new project can also become an occasion to catch up with old friends and continue shared creative experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep's post reflected his experience of reuniting with the team and enjoying their time together during the shoot. Alongside working with familiar collaborators, the project also brought new experiences, making the filming process an opportunity to strengthen existing friendships.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Randeep wrote, “Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again .. play it again Sam.”

Also Read : SCOOP: Jannat 2 duo Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda likely to reunite for an action thriller by Sajid Nadiadwala

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