After Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Gunmaster G9, which is directed by Aashiq Banaya Aapne Fame Aditya Datt with Himesh Reshammiya as the composer. The film is tracking well, and is looking to take a strong opening in November. And it seems Emraan Hashmi is not stopping anytime soon.

SCOOP: Jannat 2 duo Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda likely to reunite for an action thriller by Sajid Nadiadwala

According to reliable sources, Emraan Hashmi is set to team up with maverick producer Sajid Nadiadwala. "Sajid Nadiadwala is among the biggest producers of Indian Cinema, and he often likes to collaborate with the talents who have the potential to break out with commitment towards the craft. Sajid Bhai met Emraan and pitched a subject which does justice to the resurgence of Hashmi," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also adds that Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing together a big ensemble for the film, and one of the firsts to join the gang is Randeep Hooda. "Randeep has a great work experience with Sajid Bhai, and he is reuniting with Emraan on the yet untitled action thriller. The duo have worked together before on Jannat 2," the source tells us.

The yet untitled film is scheduled to go on floors in 2027, with a release aimed towards the end of next year. All other details are kept under wraps for now.

Also Read: Netizens shower praise on ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ from Gunmaaster G9, call it a “nostalgic throwback”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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