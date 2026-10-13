The makers of Aaj Ka Mahishasur have unveiled the film’s first look and devotional song, 'Jagdambe Rani,' on the occasion of Navratri. The team also visited Mumbai’s Mumba Devi Temple to seek blessings and present the film’s poster at the temple.

Aaj Ka Mahishasur first look unveiled on Navratri: Terence Lewis makes film debut in Dhiraj Kumarr’s film co-starring Padmini Kolhapure, Chandan Roy

Directed by Dhiraj Kumarr and produced by Gaurang Bhaskar, the film features Terence Lewis, Padmini Kolhapure, Chandan Roy and Ayeesha Aiman. The project marks Terence’s debut as a film actor, adding another chapter to his career in the entertainment industry.

Terence Lewis on making his film debut

Speaking about his association with the film, Terence said its subject and the questions it raises about society were among the reasons he chose the project. The film draws on the symbolism of Mahishasur to explore the evils that persist in contemporary society.

“Making my film debut with Aaj Ka Mahishasur is a very special experience for me. What drew me to this film is its intriguing and thought-provoking story. It goes beyond what we traditionally associate with Mahishasur and explores the harsh realities of the society we live in today,” he said.

He further explained that the story also examines the problems people may overlook within themselves. “There are evils around us, but there are also those within us that we often choose to ignore. Being part of a story that has something meaningful to say makes this debut even more special for me,” Terence added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

Jagdambe Rani marks the Navratri launch

The devotional song 'Jagdambe Rani' was released alongside the film’s first look. The song draws on the religious significance of Navratri, which celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasur and symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

The track has been composed by Amol and Abhishek, with lyrics by Abhishek Talented. Dev Negi, Divya Kumar, Amol Shrivastava and Abhishek Talented have lent their voices to the song.

Through Aaj Ka Mahishasur, the makers aim to connect the mythological symbolism of the festival with issues in contemporary society. The film’s central theme encourages viewers to reflect on the forms of wrongdoing that exist around them, as well as those they may need to confront within themselves.

Also Read: Terence Lewis recalls Katrina Kaif’s early days: “She didn’t have rhythm, she was struggling with the dance steps”

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