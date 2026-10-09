Composed by Pritam, the love song features the lead pair’s wedding celebrations, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics for the upcoming film.

Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam have reunited for a romantic melody titled ‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ from Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. Presented by T-Series, the track features the lead pair in a wedding sequence, capturing their chemistry through affectionate moments, playful exchanges and the warmth of companionship.

Prahaar: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi come together for romantic track ‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’; Shreya Ghoshal – Sonu Nigam pairing sparks buzz

Composed by guest composer Pritam, the song features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with Marathi lyrics by Ameya Dayal. Bringing together the voices of two celebrated playback singers, the track centres on the feeling of finding love that offers comfort and a sense of belonging. The music video showcases Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi amid wedding festivities, with their on-screen relationship forming the emotional core of the song.

Speaking about the track, Shreya Ghoshal shared, “‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ is a beautiful celebration of love, companionship and those little moments that make a relationship special. It has such a warm and romantic soul, and I loved bringing that emotion alive through my voice. Singing alongside Sonu ji always brings a special musical feeling, and this song was no different. Seeing Rajkummar and Wamiqa’s chemistry and the tenderness of their wedding moments on screen made the song even more special. I hope listeners feel the same warmth and happiness when they hear it.”

Sonu Nigam also spoke about reuniting with Ghoshal for the romantic number. He said, “‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ is a song that celebrates love in its simplest and most beautiful form. It was wonderful to come together with Shreya once again for a melody that carries so much warmth and emotion. Her voice brings a beautiful sensitivity to the song, and together we have tried to create something that feels timeless and heartfelt. The chemistry between Rajkummar and Wamiqa beautifully complements the emotion of the song, and I hope audiences enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi and is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ is available on streaming platforms, while its music video can be watched exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Also Read: Ritvik Sahore on playing Ujjwal Nikam’s son in Prahaar, “It was fun exploring Aniket’s relationship with his father”

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