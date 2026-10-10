However, despite praising the film's visuals and the performances, he stated that the screenplay was a let-down as it was an idea that looked interesting only on paper.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared a candid assessment of Toxic, saying the film's writing was the main reason it did not work. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Adarsh was full of praise for Yash's performance and the film's technical finish but pointed to the screenplay as its biggest weakness.

EXCLUSIVE: “Weak writing was the main reason Toxic didn’t work,” says Taran Adarsh; praises Yash as “very confident” actor

"Weak writing"

Asked why the film failed to connect, Adarsh was direct. "If this film has not worked, then the main reason is its writing. Weak writing." He explained that a promising concept does not always translate into a convincing theatrical experience. "Sometimes, an idea or story concept looks very interesting on paper. But when it is translated onto the big screen, it may not be as convincing as expected. Audiences may find the experiment strange."

He also shared his own view of the film. "I did not like Toxic either. I believe the main reason the film did not work was its writing. The writing was weak."

Adarsh separated the actor's work from the film's outcome. "Yash did a very good job. I am not denying that. He also played a double role, and I really enjoyed his performance. He is a very confident and fine actor. But what happens when the material given to you—" He broke off before completing the thought, and continued, "The written material—is weak, even if the idea is good!"

Technical strengths and the supporting cast

Adarsh also acknowledged what he felt worked. "Technically, the film was brilliant. The visuals were spectacular. Yash was outstanding. Kiara Advani was very good in the film. Nayanthara is a very fine actress, and she did a great job as well." He felt some of the other performers could have been given more. "Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth could perhaps have had better-developed roles."

On the negativity online

Adarsh also spoke about how a film's reception can affect the effort behind it. "But when a film does not work, all the effort put into it gets diluted to some extent. Then there is all the negativity we see, hear, read and consume on social media. I do not think there should be so much of it. But you cannot control it today."

Also Read: Toxic English version BOMBS beyond belief: Yash starrer earns just Rs. 3.16 lakhs in Week 1; Tuesday collections crash to a SHOCKING Rs. 3,125

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