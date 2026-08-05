Rajkumar Santoshi BREAKS silence on adult-rating for Batwara 1947: “We requested for U/A but then CBFC would have asked us for cuts…they said, ‘Hum touch nahin karna chahte film ko’”

Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Batwara 1947 has been passed with an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). At one point, it was believed that an adult rating restricts the business of a film. This notion has been put to rest after films like Kabir Singh (2019), Animal (2023), Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026) turned out to be blockbusters despite the adult certification. Yet, questions remained about why the makers of Batwara 1947 opted for an ‘A’ certificate, especially since new ratings like U/A 16+ are in force. In a group interview, this writer asked director Rajkumar Santoshi about the rationale behind the decision.

Rajkumar Santoshi BREAKS silence on adult-rating for Batwara 1947: “We requested for U/A but then CBFC would have asked us for cuts…they said, ‘Hum touch nahin karna chahte film ko’”

Rajkumar Santoshi said, “We didn’t have much choice. It was the CBFC that gave the film an ‘A’ certificate. We requested them to pass it with a U/A certificate, but they told us that we would have to make certain cuts. With the ‘A’ certificate, however, they did not cut a single frame or dialogue. We then discussed it among ourselves and realized that an ‘A’ rating would not make much of a difference.”

The veteran filmmaker continued, “The CBFC members loved the film so much. They said ‘Hum touch nahin karna chahte film ko’. If we had insisted on a U/A rating, it would have been a time-consuming process as there would have been one more screening. Also, they would have asked us to make cuts. We were not in favour of it.”

It is rare for a Sunny Deol film to receive an ‘A’ rating. Though his films often feature action and violence, they are usually aimed at family audiences. Since 2000, only six of his films have been rated ‘A’ – Champion (2000), Farz (2001), Karz: The Burden Of Truth (2002), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), Mohalla Assi (2018) and Chup (2022). Interestingly, there was a 16-year gap between 2002 and 2018 during which none of his films received an ‘A’ certificate.

Batwara 1947 releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol expected to join Amitabh Bachchan for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s grand premiere

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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