R Madhavan attends US Open quarter-finals in New York: “Not every day, that you get to see the world number one play”

Actor R Madhavan recently took time off his shooting schedule to attend the US Open quarter-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The actor shared glimpses of his courtside experience on social media, giving fans a look at his interest in sports beyond his film work.

R Madhavan attends US Open quarter-finals in New York: “Not every day, that you get to see the world number one play”

Madhavan was among the celebrities present at the Grand Slam event, where he watched the quarter-final action live from the stadium. Sharing a video from the venue, the actor spoke about the opportunity to watch a top-ranked player compete at the US Open. “Not every day, that you get to see the world number one play at the US Open,” Madhavan said in the video.

The actor appeared to enjoy the atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he watched the match from the stands. His social media post captured the excitement around the high-profile tennis fixture, with Madhavan seen taking in the action alongside the spectators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

R Madhavan Shares His US Open Experience

Madhavan has previously spoken about his interest in sports and often shares glimpses of his personal interests on social media. His latest appearance at the US Open offered fans a different glimpse of the actor as he stepped away from his usual film-related appearances.

The US Open is one of tennis' four Grand Slam tournaments and attracts players and spectators from across the world. Arthur Ashe Stadium, the tournament's main venue, regularly hosts some of the biggest matches on the tennis calendar.

Madhavan's appearance at the quarter-finals also placed him among several international celebrities and public figures who attended the event. The outing comes as the actor continues to balance multiple projects in Indian cinema.

On the work front, Madhavan has been associated with films across Hindi, Tamil and other industries. He was most recently seen in projects including Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he also directed and produced, and has continued to take on varied roles across genres.

His latest US Open outing, however, saw the actor step away from the world of cinema for an evening and enjoy one of tennis' biggest events from the stands.

Also Read: R Madhavan reacts to GDN entering fourth week in theatres; says, “Four weeks in, and theatres are still full of people of every age”

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