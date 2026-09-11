Saif Ali Khan calls his role in Cocktail a “mistake” and says he knew Veronica was the more exciting part. He also reflects on being miscast in Humshakals.

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about two films from his career, Cocktail and Humshakals, admitting that he considers his decision to act in the former a mistake. In a conversation with Gulf News, the actor explained that he took on the lead role in Cocktail primarily because he was producing the film and wanted to ensure that the project was completed.

Saif Ali Khan says Cocktail was a “slightly regressive script choice”; calls it “inevitable mistake”

Released in 2012, Cocktail starred Saif alongside Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. While looking back at the film, Saif said, “I did the part because we were producing it; it was an inevitable mistake, 100 per cent that was a mistake, and that was a slightly regressive script choice. Otherwise, it was a breezy, fun entertainer.”

The actor explained that his decision was not driven by the appeal of his character. “I didn’t do it for the role; I did it so the film could get made. You do things for various reasons. I knew fully well that the exciting role is the Veronica part but it’s one of those things you do anyway,” he added.

Saif Ali Khan says he was miscast in Humshakals

Saif also reflected on Sajid Khan’s 2014 comedy Humshakals, admitting that he believes the bigger issue was his casting rather than the film itself. “I personally think that I was a miscast in Humshakals because it’s not my thing. Certain actors could really pull that off, and you need a kind of commitment and the ability to make people laugh on a very slightly different level, which perhaps I wasn’t able to convince myself to do or wasn’t just basically good enough in it,” Saif said.

The actor also suggested that Sajid Khan may have expected him to approach the comedy in a different way. “I think Sajid expected me to do that stuff…perhaps….like Akshay Kumar could have done it; that was the mistake, but I stand by the movie, and I stand by him (Sajid), and of course, we have to all stand by our movies,” he said.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for Haiwaan, a crime thriller starring him alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan reveals Akshay Kumar pulled a hilarious prank on him on the sets of Haiwaan: “He stole my watch, Every time he shakes your hand, he can steal your watch”

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