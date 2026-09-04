R Madhavan reacts to GDN entering fourth week in theatres; says, “Four weeks in, and theatres are still full of people of every age”

R Madhavan starrer latest film GDN has completed four weeks in theatres, with the biographical drama continuing its theatrical run through word of mouth. Released on August 7, the film, which chronicles the life of legendary inventor G.D. Naidu, has reportedly drawn audiences across different age groups, with families and older moviegoers being joined by school and college students in recent weeks.

R Madhavan reacts to GDN entering fourth week in theatres; says, “Four weeks in, and theatres are still full of people of every age”

For Madhavan, who portrays G.D. Naidu and is also a co-producer on the project, the film’s sustained theatrical run holds significance beyond its opening numbers. The actor said that the intention behind the project was to introduce Naidu’s story to audiences across generations. “We made this film to honour a man who fought every odd to bring so many things to Indians at an affordable cost, and to put that story in front of every generation,” Madhavan reflected.

The actor further spoke about the response from families and the growing interest among younger viewers. According to Madhavan, seeing students discover the story of G.D. Naidu has been particularly meaningful, as the film continues its theatrical run. “Seeing families sit through this film together, and now more and more students discovering his story as well, is exactly why we made this film. Four weeks in, and theatres are still full of people of every age finding something of their own in G.D. Naidu. That is the kind of success that stays with you," R Madhavan added.

Producer Dr. Varghese Moolan also highlighted the film’s appeal across generations, crediting the audience response and word of mouth for its continued theatrical presence. He shared, “What has struck us most is how this film has clicked with everyone - grandparents, parents, and now their children. To still run housefull in the fourth week purely on word of mouth tells us this story has found its heart.”

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN is jointly produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures and Tricolour Films. The film continues to screen across Tamil Nadu and international markets, while its upcoming Netflix release is expected to take R Madhavan’s portrayal of G.D. Naidu to a wider global audience.

Also Read: R Madhavan turns barren land into thriving coconut farm in Tamil Nadu, shares 3 lessons from his sustainable farming journey

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